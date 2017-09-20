Adam Erne, Mikhail Sergachev lead Lightning past Hurricanes in preseason

LIGHTNING 4, HURRICANES 3

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Mikhail Sergachev scored 4:28 into the second period to help Tampa Bay to the exhibition victory.

Sergachev, the ninth overall pick in the 2016 draft, was acquired in a trade with Montreal for Jonathan Drouin in June.

Adam Erne, Tye McGinn and Boris Katchouk also scored for the Lightning. Peter Budaj made 18 saves in two periods, and Michael Leighton recorded 11 stops in the third.

Lucas Wallmark, Derek Ryan and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina. Cam Ward allowed three goals on 22 shots.

Prior to the game, left wing Erik Cole signed a ceremonial contract with Carolina and announced his retirement. He was hired as a team ambassador.

Cole made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes in 2001. He also played for Dallas, Montreal, Detroit and Edmonton during his 13 seasons in the NHL.