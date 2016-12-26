LeBron James is one of a handful of players who has expressed uncertainty at the prospect of visiting Donald Trump’s White House if the Cavaliers should win a title during his presidency, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver believes any type of boycott like that would ultimately be a mistake.

“To me, if a player were to choose not to go to the White House, whether they were choosing not to go to the current White House or a future White House, my response would be: ‘That’s a lost opportunity,’ ” Silver said, via ESPN’s Mike Wise. “Because that’s an opportunity that most citizens who have a political point of view would kill for — the opportunity to directly tell the president of the United States how they feel about an issue.

“Now, if the president were to say, ‘I have no interest in what members of the NBA think about an issue,’ that might surprise me and I might have a different response.”

Earlier this season, James chose not to stay with his team on a road trip for the first time in his career, when the Cavaliers visited New York and were already booked at the Trump SoHo in lower Manhattan. James insisted he wasn’t making any kind of political statement with this decision, but considering the fact that he endorsed Hillary Clinton in the presidential election and campaigned with her in Ohio, his assertion was difficult to believe under the circumstances.

James may be tough to convince, but Silver makes a compelling argument nonetheless.

“The institution is bigger than any one man, whether that man be President Obama or President Trump,” Silver said. “Ultimately players have to make their own decisions. But if they were seeking my counsel, my counsel would be that they should go to the White House if offered the opportunity.”