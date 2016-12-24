Adam Thielen scores 71 yard touchdown vs Packers in week 16

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen had a big play against the Packers in week 16, scoring a 71 yard touchdown on a throw from Sam Bradford.

The importance of the Minnesota Vikings week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers definitely was not lost on wide receiver Adam Thielen, who made multiple great plays during the first half of the game.

One of the most remarkable plays happened about halfway through the second quarter of the game, when quarterback Sam Bradford was able to take advantage of a mistake in the Packers secondary.

Here is that play from the Minnesota Vikings week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers as shared on the official Twitter account of the National Football League:

Bradford stars the play by faking a hand-off to Matt Asiata, then rolls out to his right. After surveying the field on the run for a moment, the quarterback launches a pass deep to the right side of the field.

Thielen had a step on the two defenders in the area, and the pass hit him in stride. The two Packers defenders had a collision and fell down, allowing the Minnesota wide receiver to casually make his way into the end zone.

After flipping the ball twice, Thielen spotted two Vikings fans in the front row and decided to make his own version of the Lambeau Leap while in Green Bay. The fans gave him some love, including two Packers fans who seemed to appreciate the big play even if they didn’t like him scoring against their favorite team.

The public relations team of the Vikings shared some more info on the play, as Thielen joined some elite company thanks to that play.

There is no denying that Adam Thielen is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings and his role with the team continues to expand thanks to his hard work and excellent play. Hopefully, there will be many more great Thielen plays to share in the future.

More from The Viking Age

This article originally appeared on