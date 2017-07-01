Adam Wainwright talks about making adjustments

Adam Wainwright: “I think it’s important for any competitor, when they have their bad games … they figure out exactly what went wrong.”

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Pham says Cardinals are starting to do the little things right Cardinals promote John Mozeliak, Mike Girsch Matt Carpenter taking grounders at second base Matheny on Cardinals’ series win over D-backs: ‘This is how it should be’ Grichuk: ‘Good to leave the desert with a little bit of a bang’ Lynn after Cardinals beat D-backs: ‘We need to get after it’ More FOX Sports Midwest Videos »