Additional Allegations Against Dewey Beach Town Manager

By Mari Lou -
24
Image WGMD/Alan Henney

Another employee of Dewey Beach has officially registered a complaint against Town Manager Marc Appelbaum.  The Clerk of the Alderman Court has raised a number of instances where Appelbaum has allegedly violated not only the town’s code but also possibly state and federal law.  The clerk, Diane Jones, cites many similar complaints, including creating a hostile work environment, intimidating employees and misconduct –  as the other dozen employees who have stepped forward in this matter.  Attorney Richard Cross, in a letter to the town’s solicitor, has again urged the Town Council to immediately suspend Mr. Applebaum with pay pending a proper and independent investigation.

CLICK HERE TO READ COMPLAINT

DEWEY EMPLOYEES COMPLAINT
ATTORNEY’S LETTER

