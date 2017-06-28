Additional Allegations Against Dewey Beach Town Manager

Another employee of Dewey Beach has officially registered a complaint against Town Manager Marc Appelbaum. The Clerk of the Alderman Court has raised a number of instances where Appelbaum has allegedly violated not only the town’s code but also possibly state and federal law. The clerk, Diane Jones, cites many similar complaints, including creating a hostile work environment, intimidating employees and misconduct – as the other dozen employees who have stepped forward in this matter. Attorney Richard Cross, in a letter to the town’s solicitor, has again urged the Town Council to immediately suspend Mr. Applebaum with pay pending a proper and independent investigation.

CLICK HERE TO READ COMPLAINT

DEWEY EMPLOYEES COMPLAINT

ATTORNEY’S LETTER

