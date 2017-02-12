Adele slims down

2017 Grammy Awards: Most eye-catching red carpet looks

The Grammys are known for some seriously wacky, sexy and attention-grabbing red carpet looks. Here are the looks that caught our eye this year.

A vision in green Adele showed off her significantly-slimmer frame in a green gown as she arrived at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Reuters) a-vision-in-green

Katy’s strange look We are not fans of Katy Perry’s Grammys look. The top part of her dress came too low on her hips and the skirt reminded us of ostrich feathers. (AP) katy’s-strange-look

Double trouble Faith Hill (center) and Carrie Underwood (right) wore nearly the same dress to the 59 Annual Grammy Awards. Hill’s husband, country crooner Tim McGraw (left) looked handsome as well. (AP) double-trouble

Golden Girl Demi Lovato’s gold dress hugged her curves in all the right places. (AP) golden-girl

Country cream Country singer Kelsea Ballerini looked ethereal in her cream-colored gown. (AP) country-cream

Legs for days Heidi Klum proved donned a very short silver dress. (AP) legs-for-days

Gaga for gold We’re not sure what CeeLo Green is thinking… (AP) gaga-for-gold

Good genes Hillary Scott of country trio Lady Antebellum brought her parents and sister to the Grammys. What a good looking group! (Reuters) good-genes

Flower Power Elle King channeled her inner hippie in a pink dress covered with flowers, completing the look with a flower headband. (AP) flower-power

Making a statement Joy Villa wears a gown that says Trump as she arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP) making-a-statement

Beaded beauty Former “Glee” star Lea Michele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP) beaded-beauty

Sparking in silver Cassadee Pope arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP) sparking-in-silver

Showing skin Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles (AP) showing-skin

Is that a ball pit? Recording artist Girl Crush arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. (Reuters ) is-that-a-ball-pit?