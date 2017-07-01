Grammy award winner Adele says she’s heartbroken after being forced to cancel two sold-out weekend shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The British singer says her vocal cords have been damaged and a doctor advised her not to perform over the weekend.

In a statement to her fans on social media, Adele said she considered going ahead with her Saturday night performance but didn’t think she would have been able to make it through the show.

She said she “simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way.”

The singer says she also considered miming her way through the concerts, but adds that she has “never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn’t be the real me up there.”