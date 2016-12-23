Admiring Wentz, The Athlete, And More





“Those challenges played a big part in the game,” head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday at the NovaCare Complex. “We had good looks on the replays and the information that I received from the booth (which comes from Eagles manager of football compliance Jon Ferrari) was right there. In those situations, you’ve got a split second to make a decision on whether to throw the challenge flag and if you don’t get it right, you lose a timeout, so it’s significant.

“We have a system in place and we’ve had pretty good success with the challenges this year. It’s definitely helped us.”

LOOKING AHEAD: RUNNING BACK WILL BE A FOCUS

Ryan Mathews is done for the season after suffering a herniated disc in his neck during Thursday’s win over the Giants, ending 2016 with 661 rushing yards and a career-high eight rushing touchdowns playing 27 percent of the team’s offensive snaps (287 of 1,057). The lack of durability is something Mathews has battled his entire career and it certainly bears asking: How much can the Eagles count on Mathews in 2017?

As it looks now, the running back position is a high need for the offense. The running game this season was productive at times, but, as we saw in the win on Thursday when the Eagles gained 62 of their 118 ground yards on the first drive, too inconsistent.

The 2017 NFL Draft is said to be chock full of outstanding running back prospects. It would not be a surprise to see the Eagles address running back heavily moving forward.

ASSESSING THE OFFENSIVE LINE

No question that Lane Johnson ’s presence was a plus for the offense on Thursday night, even with the lack of punch after the first drive (the Eagles had six three-and-out series among their next 10 possessions after the Darren Sproles touchdown run), and we can now think “what if” Johnson had played the entire season instead of missing 10 games with the suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

At the very least, the Eagles now feel they have two young linemen, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai , who will push for playing time next season – Seumalo at center or guard and Vaitai at guard (not as likely) or tackle. Jason Peters comes back after a Pro Bowl season. Brandon Brooks is here at right guard. Jason Kelce is a steady, reliable center and Allen Barbre is a tough and versatile lineman.

Johnson is a dominating player, though, and maybe the rookies can play at such a high level, too. Pederson will continue to add to the group, but the need is not as high for the offense as the need for playmakers at wide receiver and running back. Just a thought looking ahead …