Adrian Peterson is Looking For Love in the Wrong Places

Adrian Peterson may get cut by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. So he’s planning on looking for love from another team but in all the wrong places.

There has been a lot of talk lately about the Minnesota Vikings cutting RB Adrian Peterson this offseason. Word on the NFL streets is that the Vikings and Peterson can’t agree on a restructured contract. So Peterson is obviously thinking about possible destinations.

He was asked last month to name teams he would consider joining if he had to leave the Vikings. And he mentioned the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. Peterson is looking for love in all the wrong places!

We know he’s from Texas but the Texas teams already have their guys in place. The Cowboys have young stud Ezekiel Elliott and the Houston Texans just gave a big contract to Lamar Miller. And neither of them have the money under the salary cap to give him.

The Cowboys might once they get rid of QB Tony Romo but they should spend that money on the defense.I can’t understand the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have the No. 20 and the No. 23 ranked O-lines by Pro Football Focus respectively.

The Oakland Raiders have the No. 4 ranked O-line and are contenders for the Super Bowl. QB Derek Carr is there so Peterson won’t face defenses stacked to stop him all the time. They don’t have an RB either as Latavius Murray will be a free agent soon.

He averaged just four yards per carry behind that O-line so they can easily let him walk. Peterson would even have his No 28 without having to pay anyone for it. Plus the Raiders will have enough money to give one more good payday on top of it all.

What is Peterson thinking?

I guess is used to the Raiders losing.

More from With the First Pick

This article originally appeared on