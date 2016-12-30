The Minnesota Vikings announced on Friday that Adrian Peterson will be inactive for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Per Vikings.com:

Peterson (knee/groin) came back from a torn meniscus suffered in Week 2 to play in Week 15 against Indianapolis but missed last week at Green Bay.

Peterson, 31, suffered a right knee injury in the second week of the season against the Green Bay Packers.

He was placed on the active roster on Dec. 17 and played the next day against the Colts, rushing for 22 yards on six carries.

He missed the Vikings’ game in week 16 with more knee and groin issues.

Peterson has rushed for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns in his career.

He suffered a knee injury at the end of the 2011 season but returned in 2012 and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

In 2014, he missed most of the season after becoming embroiled in a child-abuse scandal with one of his children that led to a suspension by the NFL.