Adriana strips down for Easter

Adriana Lima celebrated Easter Sunday by stripping down for Love magazine.

The 35-year-old Brazilian model teamed up with the UK-based fashion publication to create a series of NSFW videos where she took a steamy shower and ate chocolate to the sounds of The Weather Girls’ 1982 hit “It’s Raining Men.”

However, the veteran Victoria’s Secret Angel didn’t just show off her famous assets during the holiday. The mother of two also posted photos on Instagram celebrating with her daughters, 7-year-old Valentina and 4-year-old Sienna.

Love Magazine also teamed up with several other models, including Gavin Rossdale’s 28-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe, to showcase their take on the holiday.

“We take a look at a few Easter traditions from around the world, both old and new,” wrote Love. “Apparently, we’ve been egg dancing in the UK since the 5th Century — who knew!”