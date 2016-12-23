A&E changes documentary series title to 'Escaping the KKK'

A&E is changing the name of its eight-part documentary series about the Ku Klux Klan.

The network says the series will now be called “Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America,” not “Generation KKK” as announced earlier this week.

A&E said in a statement Friday that the change was needed to “ensure that no one can mistake its intent and that the title alone does not serve to normalize the Klan.”

[embedded content]

The network also said civil rights organizations including the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change will create educational curricula and other materials to help contextualize the show’s content.

“Escaping the KKK” follows individuals and families trying to extract themselves from the racist and anti-Semitic hate group.