Aetna to relocate headquarters from Hartford to NYC

Health insurance company Aetna (AET) announced Thursday it will relocate its corporate headquarters to New York City in late 2018, creating 250 new jobs in the Big Apple.

“New York City is a knowledge economy hub, and a driver of the innovations that will play a significant part in our ongoing transformation,” Aetna CEO Mark T. Bertolini said in a statement Thursday.

The company announced last month it would leave its Hartford, Connecticut base — where it has been stationed for more than 150 years and employs about 6,000 people. Part of the decision to leave Hartford was a lack of access to “innovation and talent” the company said in May. In a statement on the company website Thursday, Bertolini cited Manhattan’s “deep talent pool” as “an invaluable resource” as he looks toward the health insurer’s future.

Aetna says it will still maintain thousands of associates across its Hartford campus.