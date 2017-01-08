AFC Playoff Bracket 2017: Divisional Round Matchups Set

The 2017 AFC Playoff Bracket has advanced to the Divisional Round. What are the matchups after Wild Card Weekend?

Disappointingly, the AFC Wild Card Playoffs weren’t high on entertainment. Neither of the two games on the weekend’s schedule really came close to providing a great deal of fun—much less a game where the outcome was ever in question. Instead, the favorites in each of the two matchups came out and took care of business in emphatic fashion. Subsequently, the 2017 AFC Playoff Bracket moves onward to the Divisional Round.

We only have to wait six days until the Divisional Round gets under way as we advance the AFC Playoff Bracket. While that’s fine, it’s never too early to take an early look at the matchups that we’ll be treated to, when and where we can catch those matchups, and even a brief look at what to expect.

With that in mind, let’s move ahead in the 2017 AFC Playoff Bracket and see what fans have in store for the Divisional Round, starting on Saturday night.

More from NFL Spin Zone

Houston Texans at New England Patriots – Sat. Jan. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

These two teams met earlier in the season and it wasn’t pretty—and it was in favor of the team you’d expect. Bill Belichick’s Patriots were just the start of the season-long problems for Brock Osweiler. But perhaps most harrowing if you’re the Texans is the fact that New England diced them up in the regular season with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Now Tom Brady will be at the helm and, well, that’s a bad omen for anyone hoping for a Houston upset.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs – Sun. Jan. 15, 1:05 p.m. ET (NBC)

In the other Divisional Round matchup, we get yet another rematch from the regular season. However, this one is a bit different as the regular season result seems to be an aberration as opposed to a preview for this playoff game. The Steelers absolutely throttled the Chiefs early in the season, but Kansas City has played much better down the stretch. Then again, so too has Pittsburgh. Subsequently, that paves the way for what should be a fantastic matchup at Arrowhead Stadium in frigid temperatures.

So there you have it, the 2017 AFC Playoff Bracket has advanced and we all now anticipate the Divisional Round. I think we can all agree in hoping that the next round of games are a bit more entertaining and, well, close than the matchups we saw on Wild Card Weekend.

This article originally appeared on