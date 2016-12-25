39.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sunday, December 25, 2016
Afghan official says two civilians killed in bomb blast

Afghan official says two civilians killed in bomb blast

By FOX News -
35

KABUL, Afghanistan –  An Afghan official says that at least two Afghan civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Laghman province.

Sarhadi Zwak, spokesman for the Laghman provincial governor, said the attack took place early Sunday morning near a shrine in Mihterlam, the provincial capital.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents routinely use roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces and government officials — with civilians frequently caught in the crossfire.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB