Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 2 in eastern province

An Afghan official says a suicide bomber attacked the gate of a district headquarters in the eastern Paktia province, killing two civilians.

Abdullah Asrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Wednesday that a police officer was wounded in the attack, which took place in Patan district near the Pakistan border. Asrat says the attacker detonated his payload when security forces prevented him from entering the compound.

No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban frequently attack government targets.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber struck at the entrance to the Afghan Supreme Court in the capital, Kabul, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 40.