Afghanistan: Friend raises $181,000 for family of Green Beret killed

Online donations have poured in for the family of a Green Beret killed in action while fighting ISIS extremists in Afghanistan over the weekend, Fox & Friends reported Friday.

The GoFundMe page for Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar’s wife and five children raised more than $181,000 by Friday morning, far surpassing the original goal of $15,000.

Fox & Friends reports that a family friend started the GofundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/ssg-mark-de-alencar. Nikki Damron wrote on the GoFundMe page that De Alencar’s wife “now has the task of raising their five kids on her own.” The children range in age from 3 to 17.

“Our community has been hit hard in the last passing months and I just felt the need to try and do my part and help out his family,” Damron wrote. “Joining SF was a huge dream of Mark’s, one he worked very hard to achieve.”

Damron wrote that she was a military wife.

De Alencar, 37, of Edgewood, Maryland, died Saturday of wounds sustained when his unit encountered enemy small arms fire in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province.

He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The Pentagon dropped the “mother of all bombs” on an ISIS tunnel complex in Nangarhar Thursday, killing 39 ISIS militants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.