Afghanistan: ISIS activity has increased in region where bomb dropped

The eastern region of Afghanistan where the U.S. dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb Thursday — just days after a Green Beret was killed fighting there – reportedly has been battling an uprising from Islamic State and anti-government armed groups in recent years.

At least 132 loyalists of the ISIS terror group have been killed by security forces in Nangarhar province over the past six days, Ministry of Defense officials told Afghan news agency Khaama Press. The province’s calmness in recent years has been disrupted by the insurgency.

Among those killed: two key leaders in charge of training ISIS recruits in the region, the provincial police said.

The raids were part of regular Afghan and U.S. military activity in in the region and come amid concerns that ISIS and its affiliated groups are trying to make the region their operational base, Khaama Press reported.