The Tampa Bay Rays get to rest Thursday before they send Chris Archer to the mound Friday to take on the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos After day off, Rays send Chris Archer out to face Orioles Marlins’ Jeff Locke: ‘I should have executed better’ Marlins’ Don Mattingly: ‘It seemed like that kind of night’ WATCH: Marcell Ozuna hits a laser over the left field wall Marlins’ Martin Prado, Adeiny Hechavarria close to return All-Star Minute: Rays ‘Dickerson tratando alcanzar a M’s Cruz More FOX Sports Florida Videos