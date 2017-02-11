After foggy day, downhill double-header on Sunday at worlds

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) A downhill double-header is lined up Sunday at the ski world championships.

The marquee races for women and men should go back-to-back after Saturday’s men’s downhill was postponed due to fog.

Race organizers said they aim to start the women’s downhill at 11.15 a.m. (1015 GMT) – brought forward by 45 minutes from its original slot. A 38-racer lineup and post-race ceremonies are likely to occupy the course for around 90 minutes.

A 1:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) start is expected for the men’s downhill on the adjoining track with 57 potential starters.

”We just need to re-set some nets and banner and TV positions and everything should be ready on time,” women’s race director Atle Skaardal said.

Despite bright sunshine and clear blue skies in the finish area Saturday, the men’s race was repeatedly delayed from its planned midday (1100 GMT) slot.

Fog failed to lift from parts of the course ahead of the latest possible start time of 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).

Patches of cloud hung over middle sections of the 2.77-kilometer (1 }-mile) Corviglia course, cutting visibility to around 20 meters (yards) in places. That was unsafe on a hill where racers exceed 120 kph (75 mph).

A crowd estimated at 40,000 went home without seeing any action.