After hot start, Miley struggles vs. Red Sox

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox are fending off a surge by the Yankees with a nice hot streak of their own. Backed by an overpowering performance by Chris Sale, who became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1999 to record 300 strikeouts in a season, Boston finished a three-game sweep of the Orioles with a 9-0 victory on Wednesday night.

The victory was the seventh in the last 10 games by the Sox, as they maintained their three-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East and reduced their magic number for clinching a postseason berth to one. If the Indians beat the Angels tonight, the Red Sox will be in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Despite winning eight of their last 10, the Yankees have gained just one game on Boston in the standings over that time.