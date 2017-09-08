After Hurricane Irma, Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Jose

Already devastated by Hurricane Irma, Caribbean islands are now bracing for the back-end of a deadly double-whammy, as powerful Hurricane Jose prepares to make landfall.

The unrelenting pummeling of the Caribbean was set to continue this weekend as Category 4 Jose followed a similar path to Irma, the National Hurricane Center said. According to the NHC’s 8 p.m. advisory, Jose was roughly 305 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands — which Irma already hit earlier this week — barreling in at 17 mph with 150 mph sustained winds.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the islands of Barbuda and Anguilla, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A hurricane watch was in effect for Antigua and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Montserrat, St Kitts, and Nevis; the British Virgin Islands; and the islands of St. Thomas and St. John

Meantime, Hurricane Katia was threatening to make landfall early Saturday in the state of Veracruz in Mexico.

Katia, classified as a Category 1 hurricane, had sustained winds of 75 mph, according to a Friday evening advisory. Hurricane warnings suggest rainfall from Katia could result in “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, especially in areas of mountainous terrain,” the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane warning remained in effect for part of southeastern Mexico and the National Hurricane Center warned that a storm surge would raise local water levels by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal.

Mexico was hit late Thursday by a powerful 8.1-magnitude earthquake, leaving at least 35 people dead and triggering tsunami waves.