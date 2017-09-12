Floridians who evacuated their homes ahead of Hurricane Irma are now contemplating an uncertain return.

Gov. Rick Scott is urging residents to heed local officials’ advice and not return too soon.

But many evacuees across the Southeast say they plan to leave starting Tuesday in caravans that often include multiple generations and pets.

Evacuees say they expect heavy traffic and a scarce supply of gasoline, but want to get back and begin cleaning up after the storm.

The mass return raises new logistical worries of snarled traffic in damaged areas where power outages could last for weeks.

The evacuation also is a financial strain on many families, though some tell The Associated Press they’ve tried to make the ordeal a mini-vacation, complete with theme parks.