The Dallas Mavericks found themselves quickly in a 17-point hole against Orlando during Monday’s game.

But the double-digit deficit wasn’t much of a problem as the Mavericks recovered in the second quarter and then separated in the third quarter on the way to an 86-76 win. Dallas improved to 2-0.

Guard Dwight Buycks led the Mavericks with 20 points, while forward Brandon Paul added 18.

The Magic appeared dominant in the first quarter with No. 6 overall pick Jonathan Isaac leading the way with eight points. But Isaac injured hurt his hip on a collision in the second quarter and didn’t return in the second half to take away Orlando’s scoring punch.

Point guard Marcus Georges-Hunt, who was called up from the D-League by the Magic in April, contributed 20 points but he had little help. Shooting guard Patricio Garino, who was also called up from the D-League in April, converted just 1 of 4 from the field and went 0 for 2 from 3-point range to contribute four points in 19 minutes.