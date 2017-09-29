After stewing over loss, Wildcats look to bounce back vs. Baylor

By FOX News -
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State coach Bill Snyder was so embarrassed by his team’s performance in a loss at Vanderbilt that he penned a letter this week apologizing to fans of the Wildcats.

“I did not hold up our end and provide you with a more positive outcome,” Snyder wrote more than a week after the 14-7 defeat. “We did not play or coach collectively as well as we are capable, nor as well as we needed to against a competitive Vanderbilt team. I apologize for that.”

The Wildcats finally can start making amends.

Kansas State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) heads into its Big 12 opener against improving Baylor (0-4, 0-1) on Saturday following an inconvenient week off. Yes, the Wildcats had ample time to diagnose what went wrong against the Commodores, but they also had ample time to stew over the loss.

“Last week we had the bye coming off a loss and the guys felt a little bit down,” tight end Dayton Valentine said. “We didn’t get to come out and play to have a redemption game to take that anger away. Coming back, the guys realize how important his week is.”

That’s because the Wildcats still have a conference championship as a goal. The loss to Vanderbilt didn’t scuttle that.

“Honestly, we had a great bye week,” Wildcats wide receiver Dalton Schoen said. “Obviously, we know what will happen when we don’t execute, which was what happened at Vanderbilt. We know as long as we go out there and execute our game plan, we can do some good things.”

Meanwhile, Baylor also learned last week what happens when it executes better.

The Bears were embarrassed by Liberty,Texas-San Antonioand Duke during its non-conference slate, but things began clicking against No. 3 Oklahoma. Behind a breakout game from Zach Smith, who threw for 463 yards and four scores, the Bears took the Sooners down to the wire in a 49-41 loss.

“The way we process is to every day look at what you’re doing right, what you’re doing wrong, and try to get better at it,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “We have not played to our capabilities yet, and we won’t all year. We’ll continue to get better and better and better.

“We just have to keep pushing ourselves forward,” he added, “and when we win, I’ll still be the same way. I’ll say, ‘We’re still not doing this right, but we’re doing this better.'”

As the Wildcats and Bears prepare to meet Saturday, here are some things to know:

