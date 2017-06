The Technology Select Sector SPDR (NYSEArca: XLK), the largest technology exchange traded fund by assets, along with rival, traditional technology ETFs such as the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEArca: FTEC) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEArca: VGT) have felt some heat following the recent retreat in some big-name technology stocks. Since these…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below