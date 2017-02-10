Ag Safety Conference Scheduled

Farming is a crucial part of Delaware’s success, but our farmers must remain safe while working. That’s where the Delaware Farm Bureau comes in. The Bureau is hosting an inaugural Delaware Ag Safety Conference in early March. Topics will cover equipment handling and mechanical safety as well as how DelDOT helps keep farmers safe on the highway. The conference will be on Tuesday, March 7 in Harrington at the Ag Commodities Building on the State Fairgrounds. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m. About 75-100 people are expected. All farmers and the public are invited to attend. Advance registration is required and is first-come, first serve.