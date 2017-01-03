Ageless Brady leads hot Patriots team into playoffs

NEW ENGLAND (14-2)

TEAM STATISTICS

OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (7), PASS (4)

DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (3), PASS (12)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS

PASSING – Tom Brady 3,554 yards, 28 TDs, 2 INTs

RUSHING – LeGarrette Blount 1,161 yards, 18 TDs

RECEIVING – Julian Edelman 98 catches, 1,106 yards, 3 TDs; Martellus Bennett 55, 701 yards, 7

INTERCEPTIONS – Malcolm Butler 4

SACKS – Trey Flowers 7; Jabaal Sheard 5; Chris Long, 4

BEST WIN

Patriots completely dominated in 27-16 win at Pittsburgh. Brady completed 19 of 26 for 222 yards and two touchdowns to improve to 9-2 against Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger did not play for Pittsburgh.

WORST LOSS

In final game of Brady’s four-game ”Deflategate” suspension, New England’s offense was stagnant in 6-0 home defeat to Bills. Third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett struggled one week after injuring right thumb. Patriots were blanked at home for first time since 6-0 loss to Jets in 1993.

THEY CAN WIN IT ALL IF …

Brady continues to play with exceptional efficiency he has shown so far. But he will also need support from defense that started slowly, yet enters playoffs allowing NFL-low 15.6 points per game.

THEY CAN LOSE FIRST GAME IF …

Offensive line takes step backward. Not only has it done better job protecting Brady, it has opened lanes for Blount to produce career-best numbers.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL