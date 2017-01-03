AHL Weekly Roundup: Agostino, Subban, Halak

AHL Weekly Roundup: Chicago Wolves Forward Kenny Agostino Named AHL’s Player of the Week, the Subban Brothers Are Paving a Bright Path to the NHL, Former Islanders Starting Goalie Jaroslav Halak Joins Bridgeport Sound Tigers and More!

The finals days of 2016 had a few big AHL games on the schedule. On Dec. 31, the Chicago Wolves (STL) topped the Iowa Wild (MIN) 5-2 with four goals from Kenny Agostino. The Syracuse Crunch (TBL) topped the St.Johns IceCaps (MTL) 7-5 and the Ontario Reign (LAK) grabbed a 5-4 OT win over the Stockton Heat (CAL) with an overtime goal from Brett Sutter.

The AHL kicked off the new year with a few good games taking place on New Years Day. The Manitoba Moose (WPG) topped the Charlotte Checkers (CAR) in a big 4-1 win and the Albany Devils (NJD) grabbed a close 3-2 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (NYI).

AHL Weekly Headlines

Chicago Wolves Kenny Agostino Named AHL Player of the Week

The AHL named Chicago Wolves forward Kenny Agostino ‘Player of the Week.’ Agostino grabbed four goals against the Iowa Wild on Dec. 31 and has been a solid offensive producer. Agostino has 14 goals and 43 points in 34 games this season. [TheAHL.com]

AHL Names Coaches for 2017 All-Star Classic

The AHL has announced that Clark Donatelli of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT), Benoit Groulx of the Syracuse Crunch, Todd Nelson of the Grand Rapids Griffins (DET) and Mike Stothers of the Ontario Reign will coach the All-Star Classic. The Classic will take place on Jan. 29-30 in Allentown, Pa. [TheAHL.com]

Jake Guentzel Excelling in Rookie Year in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s rookie Jake Guentzel has been excelling this season. He has been scoring like a big-time player despite his small size and any doubt he has faced in his hockey career. Guentzel is proving that skill trumps all. [Citizen’s Voice]

Subban Brothers Hopeful to Take NHL by Storm

Nashville Predator P.K Subban is very confident that his younger brothers Malcolm and Jordan are carving the right path to the NHL. Malcolm is a goaltender currently with the Providence Bruins (BOS) and Jordan is a defenseman currently with the Utica Comets (VAN). [Montreal Gazette]

Blue Jackets Rookie Zach Werenski Attributes Success to AHL

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has attributed his NHL success to his time spent in the AHL. The rookie turned his AHL experience with the Cleveland Monsters into his current NHL success. [TheAHL.com]

Jaroslav Halak Joins the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

The New York Islanders waived former starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak just a few days ago. In the end, the goaltender found himself being assigned to the AHL-affiliate the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. [TheAHL.com]

AHL Announces Suspensions

The AHL announced that Bridgeport Sound Tiger Travis St.Denis will be suspended for one game for foot-slewing during the team’s game in Hershey on Dec. 30. [TheAHL.com]

AHL Weekly Division Leaders Update

Atlantic Division: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with .726 PCT.

North Division: Syracuse Crunch with .645 PCT.

Central Division: Grand Rapids Griffins with .694 PCT.

Pacific Division: Ontario Reign with .696 PCT.

