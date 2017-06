A U.S. Air Force pilot at Houston’s Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base was injured Wednesday after ejecting from an F-16 that caught fire on the ground, the Houston Fire Department said in a pair of tweets.

The pilot was being transported to a hospital, but there was no word on the extent of the injuries.

Fire crews were en route to Ellington “to assist” with the “downed plane,” which reportedly caught on fire just before takeoff.