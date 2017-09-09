Air Force pilot fatally injured in crash on Nevada range

Nellis Air Force Base says a U.S. Air Force pilot has died of injuries suffered in an aircraft crash at a training range about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of the base in southern Nevada.

A brief statement released Friday by Nellis officials says the crash killed Lt. Col. Eric Schultz. It occurred during a training flight Tuesday evening at the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The statement didn’t provide a hometown for Schultz or details on the crash. It says the aircraft was assigned to the Air Force Materiel Command.

The command’s website says it conducts researches and tests weapons systems.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that a 99th Air Base Wing spokeswoman, Maj. Christina Sukach, says the type of aircraft is classified.