AIRPORT ATTACK FBI eyes possible terror motive after Michigan cop stabbed in neck

The stabbing of a police officer at a Michigan airport on Wednesday is being investigated by the FBI as a possible terror attack, officials said.

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, was evacuated after Officer Jeff Neville was stabbed in the neck. He’s currently listed as being in stable condition, according to Michigan State Police.

The FBI says the suspect is in custody and is being questioned. They are working to determine a possible motive for the attack.

“We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism,” the FBI said in a statement.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, authorities also said.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” Brown said. “I said they need to get him a towel.”

Cherie Carpenter, who was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild, tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker being led away in handcuffs. She described the man in custody as appearing “blank, just totally blank.”

Genesee County Commissioner Mark Young, a friend of Neville, called him “an honorable man” whom he worked with at the county Sheriff’s Department, according to MLive.

Neville was a lieutenant with the airport’s police department, said Young, who met with the victim’s family and at the hospital today.

“As expected, they are shook up. They are concerned,” he told MLive.

The FBI is the lead agency on the scene. State police troopers, along with ATF agents, are also at the airport investigating.

The airport remains closed until further notice.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder asked state resident to “keep the attacked officer in your thoughts and prayers” on Twitter.

Mayor Karen Weaver said in a release Wednesday “the situation is under control” but officials sought to take “extra precautions” in light of the Wednesday morning incident at Bishop International Airport. The municipal building remains open.

In response to the stabbing, Flint police were stationed around the City Hall but the building remained open for business.

The airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

The stabbing is the second evacuation at Bishop International Airport this month. In the previous incident, the airport terminal was evacuated June 8 after officers noticed a suspicious bag. The bag turned out to contain nothing dangerous.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this report.