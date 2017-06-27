Airstrike on ISIS-run jail in eastern Syria kills 42, activists say

An airstrike targeting an Islamic State-run jail in eastern Syria on Monday killed at least 42 prisoners, Syrian activists said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 15 ISIS jailers and fighters were also killed in the airstrike in the Deir El-Zour province. Among the dead are at least 60 civilians, the activist-run Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet reported.

The building belonged to an al-Qaida-linked commander before it was seized by the IS group in 2014, according to the media outlet.

The two groups said the U.S.-led coalition was behind the strike, though it’s unclear how they identified the aircraft responsible.

The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

Russia and Syria often carry out airstrikes against the Islamic State in eastern Syria.

The White House also issued a warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad late Monday that claimed the U.S. had “potential” evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

“The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

Spicer added the activities were similar to preparations taken before an April 2017 attack that killed dozens of men, women and children.

“Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price,” Spicer warned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.