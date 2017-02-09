AJ Francis And Anthony Lanier Spend Offseason At NFLPA Externship

For the fourth consecutive year, the NFLPA Externship program has provided active and former NFL players the opportunity to gain professional experience in areas they may want to pursue after football.

The NFLPA has provided over 60 NFL players with internship experiences at companies such as Marriott, Under Armor and Comcast Sports Net. This year, the Washington Redskins’ defensive tackle AJ Francis and defensive end Anthony Lanier have kept busy this offseason learning new trades through the NFLPA Externship.

Francis, who signed with the Redskins in October of 2016, returned to sign a futures contract with Washington just last month. According to the NFLPA’s Twitter page, he is currently “learning the ins and outs of on-air production.” The University of Maryland alumni also participated in the NFLPA Externship with the Maryland Athletic department in 2014.

Meanwhile Lanier, who was placed on injury reserved in December, is taking advantage of the NFLPA Externship program to learn studio programming and production.