Ajee Wilson loses US indoor 800 mark after positive test

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ajee Wilson will have her American indoor 800-meter record disqualified after the United States Anti-Doping Agency announced the middle-distance runner tested positive for a prohibited substance that was ingested ”without fault or negligence.”

Wilson won’t face a period of ineligibility after a positive result for the anabolic agent zeranol, which can be found in livestock. USADA said it reviewed her dietary habits and food purchase receipts before concluding that ”it was highly unlikely that the presence of zeranol in Wilson’s sample resulted from a source other than zeranol contaminated meat.”

The 23-year-old Wilson set the American indoor record on Feb. 11 at the NYRR Millrose Games when she finished in 1 minute, 58.27 seconds. Her sample tested positive for zeranol.