NEW YORK (AP) Ajee’ Wilson broke the American record in the women’s indoor 800 meters Saturday to win the event for the fourth straight year in the NYRR Millrose Games.

Wilson finished in 1 minute, 58.27 seconds at The Armory to break the mark of 1:58.71 set by Nicole Teter in 2002.

”This has been a progression to get where I am,” the 22-year-old Wilson said. ”Of all the Millrose Games I’ve run in, it’s fun to see how far I’ve come.

She outlasted adidas teammate, Charlene Lipsey, who finished in 1:58.64 to also broke Teter’s former record. In the same race, Samantha Watson broke the 43-year-old national high school mark in the 800 set by Mary Decker (Slaney) with time of 2:01.28.

Olympic champion Courtney Okolo set a world indoor 500 record at 1:07.34.

In the Wanamaker Mile,

Eric Jenkins won the Wanamaker Mile in 3:53.23. Clayton Murphy was second in 3:53.23.

”It’s historic,” Jenkins said. ”The best people run this race. It’s one of the good wins for me. I knew that I didn’t have the speed a lot of these guys have but I know I have the strength. I wanted to be in the front with 800 to go. I tried to pick up the pace when the rabbit got off. It really went well for me. This is big. This is one of my best races.”

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the women’s mile in 4:19.89, and Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller took the 300 in 35.71.

Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi took the women’s pole vault at 15 feet, 9 3/4 inches. Also, Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set the boys’ junior world indoor pole vault mark at 18-10 3/4.