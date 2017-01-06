Akron wins 25th straight at home, 66-59 over W. Michigan

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Isaiah Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds Friday night and Akron used a strong finish to beat Western Michigan 66-59.

Kwan Cheatham Jr. gave Akron (12-3, 2-0 Mid-American) the lead for good on a 3-pointer 61-58 with 1:10 left. He added a pair of free throws at 44 seconds, and Johnson another pair to make it 65-58 at 28 seconds. It was the Zips’ 25th straight home win.

Western Michigan’s Thomas Wilder and Akron’s Noah Robotham traded single free throws to cap the scoring.

The Broncos (4-10, 0-2) led 48-42 with 12:24 left and Akron scored 11 straight to lead by five on Jimond Ivey’s 3-pointer with 7:46 to go. Wilder and Tucker Haymond hit back-to-back 3s to give the Broncos their last lead at 54-53.

Cheatham finished with 14 points and Ivey 13 for Akron.

Wilder had 17 points, Haymond 13 and Reggie Jones 11 for Western Michigan.