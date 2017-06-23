Al-Jazeera manager denounces Gulf demands for its shutdown

The acting managing director of Al-Jazeera’s English language service on Friday denounced demands by Gulf Arab states involved in a dispute with Qatar for the network’s shutdown as an attempt to suppress free expression.

The Doha-based network is committed to continuing broadcasts and stands firm in providing “our usual comprehensive and impartial coverage of events around the world,” Giles Trendle told The Associated Press.

Trendle also said that demands to shutter the network are “nothing but an attempt to muzzle a voice of democracy in the region and suppress freedom of expression.”

A 13-point list of demands delivered to Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other countries pressuring the Gulf state called for Doha-based Al-Jazeera and all its affiliates to be shut down.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain broke ties with Qatar and restricted access to land, sea and air routes earlier this month over allegations it funds terrorism — an accusation Doha rejects but that President Donald Trump has echoed. The move has left Qatar, whose only land border is shared with Saudi Arabia, under a de facto blockade by its neighbors.

The blockade now has extended to Al Jazeera, which has over the years grown into one of the region’s most significant media outlets.

Supported by Qatar’s government, it is one of the most widely watched Arabic channels, but it has long drawn the ire of Mideast governments for airing alternative viewpoints. The network’s critics say it advances Qatar’s goals by promoting Islamist movements like the Muslim Brotherhood that pose a populist threat to rulers in other Arab countries.

The list also demands that Qatar stop funding a host of other news outlets including Arabi21, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed and Middle East Eye.