Al-Qaida-linked Mali extremists release hostage video

A group that monitors jihadist communications says an al-Qaida-linked group in Mali has released a proof-of-life video showing six foreign hostages, shortly before the French president’s arrival for an anti-terror summit.

The SITE Intelligence Group says the recently formed Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen issued the video Saturday on Telegram. It shows Stephen McGowan of South Africa, Elliot Kenneth Arthur of Australia, Iulian Ghergut of Romania, Beatrice Stockly of Switzerland, Gloria Cecilia Narvaez of Colombia and Sophie Petronin of France.

A narrator says no negotiations with the countries have taken place. The narrator also mentions the recently elected Macron.

France’s president meets Sunday in Mali with heads of state from five nations across Africa’s Sahel region to build support for a new 5,000-strong multinational force meant to counter extremists.