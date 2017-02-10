AL West teams at the start of spring training

Manager: A.J. Hinch (third season).

2016: 84-78, third place.

Training Town: West Palm Beach, Florida.

Park: The Ballpark of Palm Beaches.

First Workout: Feb. 15/18.

He’s Here: OF Josh Reddick, C Brian McCann, DH-OF Carlos Beltran, RHP Charlie Morton, OF Norichika Aoki, LHP Ashur Tolliver.

He’s Outta Here: C Jason Castro, RHP Pat Neshek, OF Colby Rasmus, 3B Luis Valbuena, RHP Doug Fister.

Going campin’: A slow start of 7-17 left the Astros in a deep hole early last season, and despite steady improvement throughout, that proved too much to overcome as they just missed reaching the playoffs for a second consecutive season. They spent significant money to bring in some veterans for the first time in years by adding Beltran, Reddick and McCann to their talented young core. The infield should again be the strength of the team behind the work of AL batting champion Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa. Houston hopes pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers will put last season’s struggles and injuries behind them to anchor the rotation. Perhaps the only big question entering camp in their new spring training home is, who will close for the Astros? They manned the job by committee last season following Ken Giles’ early struggles during his first season in Houston. If the veterans mesh well with the young core and Keuchel rebounds to lead the rotation, the Astros expect to not only compete for the AL West title, but make a deep postseason run.

USA TODAY Sports