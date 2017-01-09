Alabama and Clemson Face Off Again in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set to be a game for ages with Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney set to square off again.

After more than a month of waiting the nation will be treated to a tantalizing rematch of last year’s championship game. The Alabama Crimson Tide will once again square off with the Clemson Tigers.

Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney were pitted against each other for the title last year. It was Saban who came out on top, besting Clemson by a final score of 45-40. This year’s game features the same two coaches, but some interesting nuances to each team.

How to Watch

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Location: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Watch: ESPN, WatchESPN

Alabama

One would think that Saban might have found a formula that works after winning four national titles in the past seven seasons. That formula was built on defense and running the football. That’s what Alabama is doing this year, with a little wrinkle. That wrinkle’s name is Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts set Alabama’s single season record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 891. The Crimson Tide’s offense featured a lot more spread and a lot less hard nosed running, not to say that they got away from their bread and butter completely.

Clemson

The Tigers return their biggest play maker from last year. Deshaun Watson, a Heisman trophy candidate this year, has earned a reputation of playing his best games on the biggest stages. That included last year’s tussle with the Tide. Watson finished with 405 yards passing, four touchdowns and 73 yards rushing.

Only five quarterbacks passed for more yards that Watson this year. Watson was the heart of the Clemson offense. The Tigers are going to need a big game from him against the toughest defense they’ve faced all year.

Predictions

There were 95 points scored in this game last year. Alabama leads the nation in total defense, allowing 244 yards per game. Clemson isn’t far behind, ranking eighth and allowing 306.9 yards per game.

Alabama is a 6.5 point favorite in most places. They covered a 13 point spread against Washington and a 24 point spread against Florida. The Crimson Tide have consistently outgunned every team they’ve played this year.

Will this incredible run of championships end for Nick Saban? Eventually. But until that happens Alabama has continued to make everyone that bets against them look silly.

Alabama 38 – Clemson 31

