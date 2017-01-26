Alabama Basketball Beats Georgia 80-60 In Athens

Alabama Basketball Wins Big on the Road, Dropping Georgia 80-60 Led by Braxton Key’s 26 points.

Alabama basketball needed a bounce back win Wednesday night in Athens, GA. The Tide bounced back big, beating the Georgia Bulldogs by twenty points.

For most of the game, Georgia was coached by former Alabama coach Phillip Pearson. Georgia head coach mark Fox was ejected in the 1st half after two quick technical fouls.

The Tide shot the ball well, hitting 51.1% from the floor, including 60% from beyond the arc. Alabama only shot 15 three-pointers with Key, Norris, and Collins making 9 of 12. Jimmy Taylor had a strong first half and finished the game with 10 points. Corban Collins and Riley Norris both scored 15 points.

To go along with his 26 points, Braxton Key added 9 rebounds. Dont’a Hall led the Tide in rebounds with 11 boards. The Tide out-rebounded the Bulldogs 40 – 27. Alabama also held Georgia to 38.2% shooting for the game.

Shannon Hale did not make the trip to Athens. The UA Athletic department issued a statement saying Hale did not travel due to a lower leg injury. Avery Johnson has been insistent that the 6′ 8″ Hale must perform better on the boards.

With the win, Alabama goes to 12-7 on the season and 5-2 in the SEC.

The Tide returns home Saturday night to take on those other Bulldogs, from Mississippi State. The 2016 Alabama Football team will be recognized at the game.

