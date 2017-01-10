Alabama-Clemson football: thrilling upset, but TV ratings sink

The Clemson Tigers’ last-second comeback victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide gave the NCAA a national championship game for the ages, but it couldn’t prevent ESPN’s television ratings from falling short.

Clemson’s 35-31 win in Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship rematch drew an overnight household rating of 15.3. That number is down compared to last year’s title game, when Alabama and Clemson’s clash drew a 15.8 rating. The inaugural College Football Playoff final in 2015 earned an 18.5 household rating.

Tigers quarterback DeShaun Watson connected for a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining on the clock to clinch Clemson’s victory. Watson finished the game with 420 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Overall, the 2017 College Football Playoffs, composed of the semifinals and finals, drew a 12.7 overnight rating, according to ESPN. The three-game average is an 8% increase compared to last year, the network said.

Clemson’s upset victory earned a record audience on ESPN’s streaming services, with an average audience of 710,000 viewers and more than 2.4 million unique viewers.

Final total viewership figures are expected to be available by Tuesday afternoon.

Last year’s college football championship drew an average audience of 25.7 million viewers – a 24% drop compared to the previous season finale.