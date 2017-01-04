Alabama-Clemson rematch creates spike in ticket market

The lure of the rematch between Alabama and Clemson in Monday’s College Football Playoff championship has prices rising on the secondary market for the first time in years.

The get-in price for the game is $972, according to Vividseats.com. The median price for a ticket to the game in Tampa is $2,150 and the average price of tickets sold is $1,198.

The price for title game seats has seen a decline since Alabama-played LSU in 2011 … until this year.

And if you want talk about a perfect neutral site for the game, Tampa is 573 miles from Tuscaloosa and 569 miles from Clemson, South Carolina.

Vividseats also notes that championship games featuring the Crimson Tide have seen a boost in prices.

Alabama has been involved in three of the last five national championship games. Tickets to those games sold for an average of $1,284, while in the two years without the Tide, the average cost was $880.