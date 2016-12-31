Alabama fans are losing their minds over Lane Kiffinâs play-calling

By news@wgmd.com -
Lane Kiffin won’t be the Alabama offensive coordinator next season, as he is heading to become the head coach of Florida Atlantic. That will be just fine with a lot of ‘Bama fans.

Despite having a comfortable lead over Washington in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a lot of Crimson Tide fans were demanding answers: Why wasn’t Kiffin having the team run the ball?

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough seemed to bust out a big gain every time he touched the ball, but Kiffin had kept his touches down, limiting Scarbrough to 13 carries midway through the fourth quarter despite him averaging over 8 yards per run. With Scarbrough’s 14th touch, he busted out a 68-yard run for a touchdown to give Alabama a 24-7 lead over Washington.

Alabama fans were delighted with Scarbrough and furious with Kiffin — why hadn’t they been doing that all game?

Seriously, go on Twitter and search “run the ball Kiffin.” It’s the most thrilling part of this football game right now.

Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

