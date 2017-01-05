Alabama football keeps winning and upset people are threatening not to watch the National Championship Game on social media, and it’s hilarious.
A few months ago there were a lot of threats on social media about moving to Canada, now there are a lot of people threatening not to watch the National Championship Game since Alabama is in it.
If you don’t get your way move to Canada and don’t watch the National Championship we guess…
Look if this is your standard you may just want to find something other than college football to get into… what about cricket?
Well if Zach’s not going to watch why are we even playing the game?
Well you can always rewatch the Gilmore Girls on Netflix.
Happy Birthday!
Love,
Alabama
Pouting will teach those mean Alabama players a lesson.
I’m glad you let us know Steve, we will let another B1G team have a chance just for you.
Props for not using “Irregardless.”
I’m sorry, but we don’t apologize for being the best, we were born this way.
Clemson is a good team, don’t underestimate them. That’s not how you follow the process.
I don’t know how we are going to break this news to Nick Saban.
I’ll be at the game, so I’m probably going to watch.
A UGA fan rooting for Ohio State, now that’s just sad.
And in case you thought this was a recent development…
Well you got half your with Jacob, but I still think you may be taking football a little bit too seriously.
Some folks took it even further though.
If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen.
Come on now, is this the way to handle not getting your way? You could always just beat Bama… oh, I get it now. Roll Tide!
Want more Bama fun? Check out our post on fans who were angry after Bama beat the Huskies.
What do you think? What’s the maddest you’ve seen someone over Bama winning online? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.