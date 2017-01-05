Alabama football keeps winning and upset people are threatening not to watch the National Championship Game on social media, and it’s hilarious.

A few months ago there were a lot of threats on social media about moving to Canada, now there are a lot of people threatening not to watch the National Championship Game since Alabama is in it.

If you don’t get your way move to Canada and don’t watch the National Championship we guess…

Well..Bama won, guess I’m not watching the National Championship this year :^) — Nick Mak (@Nick_Mak11) January 1, 2017

Look if this is your standard you may just want to find something other than college football to get into… what about cricket?

Well, I’m not watching the National Championship. — The Real Zach Pluym (@ZachJVPluym) January 1, 2017

Well if Zach’s not going to watch why are we even playing the game?

Well you can always rewatch the Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

Im not watching the National Championship Game. Cause it’s on my birthday & I don’t need that kind of negativity in my life. — Christina Marie (@cgeorge192) January 1, 2017

Happy Birthday!

Love,

Alabama

Well, looks like I’m not watching this years national championship — Blake Knudsen (@BlakeKnudsen) January 1, 2017

Pouting will teach those mean Alabama players a lesson.

If the National Championship is Alabama versus Clemson, I want it known that I will not be watching. — Steve R (@Esdubbar) January 1, 2017

I’m glad you let us know Steve, we will let another B1G team have a chance just for you.

Regardless, I’m not watching the National Championship game. — Only Fresh Reese’s (@justdoitoutdoor) January 1, 2017

Props for not using “Irregardless.”

All I know is, if the National Championship is anything like this SEC Championship I’m not even watching. Bama is a machine. — Elise Svennevik (@elisesven) December 4, 2016

I’m sorry, but we don’t apologize for being the best, we were born this way.

I’m not even gonna waste my time watching the national championship Bama gonna put up 50 on clemson — BUDDAH THE DARKSMAN (@Heavy_Chedda) January 1, 2017

Clemson is a good team, don’t underestimate them. That’s not how you follow the process.

Im not watching the national championship — D.Rich ???? (@_DaMarcusJ) January 1, 2017

I don’t know how we are going to break this news to Nick Saban.

Who else is not watching the national championship this year — Matt (@TehWongGone) January 1, 2017

I’ll be at the game, so I’m probably going to watch.

How in the hell do you throw a flag on a quarterback refs suck this game not watching national championship idgaf about it ???????????????? — shaquille bryant (@shaquillebryan4) January 1, 2017

A UGA fan rooting for Ohio State, now that’s just sad.

And in case you thought this was a recent development…

Jeez man if it’s Michigan vs Alabama in the national championship I’m not watching… that’s like Al Queda vs ISIS — Jacob Sanner (@YoBoyJSan) November 26, 2016

Well you got half your with Jacob, but I still think you may be taking football a little bit too seriously.

Some folks took it even further though.

If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen.

Come on now, is this the way to handle not getting your way? You could always just beat Bama… oh, I get it now. Roll Tide!

Want more Bama fun? Check out our post on fans who were angry after Bama beat the Huskies.

What do you think? What’s the maddest you’ve seen someone over Bama winning online? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

