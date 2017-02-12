Alabama Football: Jonathan Allen Wins Lombardi, Should Have Won Heisman

Alabama Football’s Jonathan Allen has won yet another award but I’m still mad about him not being invited to New York for the Heisman.

I’m biased. Let’s get that out of the way. I love Alabama Football, I love defense and I want to see a Bama big hitter walk off the stage with the Heisman for making opponents limp off the field all season. Should Jonathan Allen have won the Heisman Trophy? I don’t know. (Yes.)

I do know that he should have at least been invited to New York. These are the individual awards Allen has earned this season:

That’s an amazing list. It would be longer but college football doesn’t currently have a Superman award.

[embedded content]

Video courtesy of PC Sports Enthusiast and SUPERMAN

Trevor Knight looked like an exploding can of biscuits when he hit the ground. Let’s break that play down like Allen broke down Knight’s solar plexus.

More from Bama Hammer

At 0:02: Allen tosses the block from #76 aside like it’s on his plate and not a meat or a potato At 0:02: #5 pees a little At 0:03: #5 tackles himself At 0:03: NORAD missile command goes to DEFCON 5 and scrambles warplanes when an unauthorized launch is detected on US soil At 0:03 #5 pees a lot At 0:04 JONATHAN ALLEN EARNS THE RIGHT TO BE INVITED TO NEW YORK At 0:05 Indiana Jones embarks on a daring mission to retrieve Trevor Knight’s helmet from the tomb where it is buried.

Jonathan Allen had more first place votes for Heisman than Jabrill Peppers and Dede Westbrook. He’s also a 291 pound part of the reason Leonard Fournette’s Heisman campaign ended.

[embedded content]

Video Courtesy of the Highlight Zone.

Twice.

Do you know what else he did twice this season? Score. Jonathan Allen had three fumble recoveries for 115 yards and took two of them to the house for 75 and 30 yards. Allen’s 28.5 career sacks are second in Alabama Football history only to Derrick Thomas. Guess who else is second to Derrick Thomas in sacks? EVERYONE. Derrick Thomas holds the record at 52. He didn’t win a Heisman either.

Thomas finished 10th in the Heisman voting. Allen finished 7th and I’m about finished with the Heisman.

Like I said, I’m biased, but I think I’ve proven my point.

If you think Jonathan Allen was robbed too let me know on Facebook or in the comments.

This article originally appeared on