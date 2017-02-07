Alabama Football: Las Vegas Odds For 2017 National Championship

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook releases the post-signing day betting odds for the 2017 College Football National Championship team and Alabama Football tops the list.

The “way too early is never too early” post-signing day betting odds have been released. The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has Alabama Football on top of the list at 7-2 odds to win the College Football National Championship in 2017.

Las Vegas Superbook put a number of other SEC schools on the list with Alabama Football for the same reason restaurants put parsley on a plate with a steak. It makes it easy even for people with absolutely no taste to discern what’s good from what’s not based on color alone. They are also similar in that no one cares about either of them.

The full Westgate Las Vegas Superbook list is:

Alabama 7-2

USC 7-1

FSU 8-1

OSU 8-1

Oklahoma 8-1

Michigan 12-1

Clemson 15-1

LSU 15-1

Louisville 15-1

Auburn 20-1

Texas 20-1

Penn State 25-1

UGA 30-1

Washington 30-1

Notre Dame 40-1

Oklahoma State 40-1

Virginia Tech 40-1

The only dog bigger than this one is Auburn coming in at 20/1

Those numbers mean that if you bet $100 on Alabama Football at 7/2 odds you would have $350. If you bet $100 on Auburn at 20/1 odds you’d have a worthless slip of paper big enough to make you choke almost as hard as Auburn will again this season.

I didn’t see the Vols on the list so I called the The Bobby Shunarah Sports Book to ask about the odds of Tennessee winning the national championship. I was told that the odds were about the same as getting struck by lighting during a Butch Jones press conference in which he didn’t say anything stupid – or roughly 92438374 to 1.

“No, I’m sorry. I’m only interested in athletic young men with 5 star hearts.”

Alabama Football brought in a record-breaking 21 ESPN 300 recruits in Nick Saban’s 7th consecutive #1 recruiting class on national signing day. That recruiting class impacted the odds for the College Football National Champion in 2017 almost as much as it impacted the odds of butt hurt for other college football fans this season.

