Alabama lawyers, coal executive indicted on bribery charges

Two attorneys with a prominent Alabama law firm and a coal company executive have been indicted in an alleged bribery scheme involving environmental cleanups in Birmingham.

Federal court documents made public Thursday show Joel Iverson Gilbert and Steven George McKinney are named on charges including conspiracy and bribery. They’re partners handling environmental litigation with the Balch & Bingham firm.

Drummond Co. vice president David Lynn Roberson is charged with the same crimes.

The three are accused of bribing former state Rep. Oliver Robinson, who pleaded guilty earlier this month. Prosecutors say the firm represented Drummond, and Robinson got $360,000 under a contract to oppose expansion of an environmental cleanup site linked to Drummond.

Neither the law firm nor Drummond had any immediate comment. Gilbert’s lawyer says he is innocent.