Alabama man accused of stealing Atlanta Braves golf cart

ATLANTA (AP) Police say an Alabama man is accused of stealing a golf cart at the Atlanta Braves stadium and crashing it.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Marcus Jerry Stephens is accused of stealing a $4,500 golf cart that belongs to the Braves. A warrant says a witness chased Stephens after he crashed the golf cart into a metal pole around 1:40 a.m. last Wednesday. He then fled on foot before he was arrested.

Cobb County jail records show that Stephens is charged with obstruction and theft. He was released on bond.

